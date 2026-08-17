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Crime

Canmore RCMP investigating after body found in Bow River

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted August 17, 2026 12:20 pm
1 min read
Canmore RCMP are asking for the public's help investigating the discovery of a body on Highway 1 early Monday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP say they were notified about the body around 9:50 a.m. and that he was found near the Three Sisters boat launch. Global News
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Canmore, Alta., RCMP are investigating a sudden death after the body of a man was found in the Bow River near the town Sunday morning.

RCMP say they were notified about the body around 9:50 a.m. and that he was found near the Three Sisters boat launch. They’ve since identified the man as a 52-year-old from Canmore.

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The circumstances leading up to the man’s death are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canmore RCMP at (403) 678-5519 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 (TIPS).

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