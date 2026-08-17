Human remains found in Scarborough: Toronto police

Toronto police are investigating after finding suspected human remains in a Scarborough industrial park Sunday.
Officers were called to the Ellesmere and Markham Road area just before 6 p.m. for a reported discovery of human remains.
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The investigation seemed to focus on a semi-truck.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, as they are still determining if the incident is criminal in nature.
They say they’ll provide more information if they determine that foul play is involved, or if it is deemed to be a homicide.
More to come…
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