Police make 5 arrests in Brampton double homicide investigation

Five people have been arrested and are facing charges in connection with a double homicide at an elementary school in Brampton, Ont., last April.
On April 3, just before 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the Rutherford Road and Weybridge Trail area just north of Williams Parkway for reports of a shooting.
They found a man and a male youth suffering from gunshot wounds. Both later succumbed to their injuries.
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Three of the accused individuals — 21-year-old Jahnoi Bell and two 17-year-olds who cannot be named under youth criminal justice laws — have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder each.
One of the 17-year-olds has also been charged with numerous other gun offences, as well as possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.
The other two individuals arrested are 25-year-old Mcaium Aarons of Toronto and 23-year-old Jayden Christmah of Orangeville, Ont.
Aarons has been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and breach of a probation order.
Christmah has been charged with possession of a firearm for the purpose of trafficking.
Police recovered two firearms in connection with this investigation. One was found at the scene and another was found at a Brampton residence after the execution of a search warrant.
All of the accused individuals were arrested and charged between May and July.
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