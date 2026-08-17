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Crime

Police make 5 arrests in Brampton double homicide investigation

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted August 17, 2026 12:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Two dead in late-night shooting at Brampton elementary school, police searching for suspects'
Two dead in late-night shooting at Brampton elementary school, police searching for suspects
Peel Regional Police are investigating after two people were killed in a late-night shooting at a Brampton elementary school on Friday night. As Lexy Benedict reports, it has left the community shaken.  – Apr 4, 2026
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Five people have been arrested and are facing charges in connection with a double homicide at an elementary school in Brampton, Ont., last April.

On April 3, just before 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the Rutherford Road and Weybridge Trail area just north of Williams Parkway for reports of a shooting.

They found a man and a male youth suffering from gunshot wounds. Both later succumbed to their injuries.

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Three of the accused individuals — 21-year-old Jahnoi Bell and two 17-year-olds who cannot be named under youth criminal justice laws — have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder each.

One of the 17-year-olds has also been charged with numerous other gun offences, as well as possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The other two individuals arrested are 25-year-old Mcaium Aarons of Toronto and 23-year-old Jayden Christmah of Orangeville, Ont.

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Aarons has been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and breach of a probation order.

Christmah has been charged with possession of a firearm for the purpose of trafficking.

Police recovered two firearms in connection with this investigation. One was found at the scene and another was found at a Brampton residence after the execution of a search warrant.

All of the accused individuals were arrested and charged between May and July.

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