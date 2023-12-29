RCMP arrest 2, release vehicle photos in extortion racket targeting B.C. businesses

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say they’ve arrested two men in connection with an extortion racket that has been terrifying Lower Mainland business owners.

In a media release, Mounties said the men, both in their 20s, were arrested in a residential area of Cloverdale on Thursday, but have been released pending further investigation.

View image in full screen Anyone who recognizes this vehicle is asked to contact Surrey RCMP. Surrey RCMP

Police also released a photo of a late-model white Audi e-tron.

“We believe this vehicle was used during an incident in White Rock on December 4, 2023 at 12:09 a.m. in which shots were fired at a residence in the 13900-block of Marine Drive,” Sgt. Derek Bonner said in the release.

“These arrests are a significant development in this ongoing investigation,” he added.

Police in both Abbotsford and Surrey issued warnings in November amid reports of business owners receiving threatening extortion letters.

The letters claim to be from an “Indian gang,” and demand $2 million in “protection money.” Recipients were given a month to comply or face retaliation — and warned if they go to police, “no more letter only bullet.”

RCMP linked the White Rock shooting to the extortion letters in early December and said they were working with Abbotsford police.

In a leaked Abbotsford police memo confirmed by Global News, investigators said they believed the suspects were linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, based in India.

That crime group allegedly took responsibility for 2022 killing of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Walla, who had roots in Ontario, as well as the fatal shooting of Sukhdool Singh Gill in Winnipeg in September.

Anyone who has been a victim of an extortion attempt, who has information related to the incidents or who recognizes the Audi is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.