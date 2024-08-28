Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Verdict delayed in sexual assault trial of ex-military HR head

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2024 10:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sexual assault survivors in Canadian military call for greater accountability'
Sexual assault survivors in Canadian military call for greater accountability
RELATED: Sexual assault survivors in Canadian military call for greater accountability – Jun 15, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Ottawa judge says he needs more time to finish the decision in the sexual assault trial for former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson.

Edmundson was the head of military personnel in 2021 when he was accused of raping a woman on board a navy ship in 1991.

The two-week trial was held in February and the verdict has been delayed twice so far.

Click to play video: 'Limits of Canada ending military’s authority over sex offences'
Limits of Canada ending military’s authority over sex offences
Trending Now

At trial the complainant testified that she was 19 years old at the time of the alleged assault, and in the navy’s lowest rank, while Edmundson was an officer.

Story continues below advertisement

She told the court she didn’t tell anyone about what happened and only came forward years later.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Edmundson pleaded not guilty, and during his own testimony he denied having any sexual contact with the woman.

The case was among a series of high-profile accusations made against senior military leaders in 2021, which resulted in an independent review that called for sweeping changes to the Armed Forces’ culture.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices