Verdict delayed in sexual assault trial of ex-military HR head

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa judge says he needs more time to finish the decision in the sexual assault trial for former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson.

Edmundson was the head of military personnel in 2021 when he was accused of raping a woman on board a navy ship in 1991.

The two-week trial was held in February and the verdict has been delayed twice so far.

1:48 Limits of Canada ending military’s authority over sex offences

At trial the complainant testified that she was 19 years old at the time of the alleged assault, and in the navy’s lowest rank, while Edmundson was an officer.

Story continues below advertisement

She told the court she didn’t tell anyone about what happened and only came forward years later.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Edmundson pleaded not guilty, and during his own testimony he denied having any sexual contact with the woman.

The case was among a series of high-profile accusations made against senior military leaders in 2021, which resulted in an independent review that called for sweeping changes to the Armed Forces’ culture.