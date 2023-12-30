Shots fired at home of Hindu temple president’s son in Surrey, B.C.

See more sharing options

Members of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir temple in Surrey, B.C., have confirmed its president’s son’s home was the target of a shooting on Wednesday.

Surrey RCMP said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Dec. 27.

Investigators said they found bullet holes in the home and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the Hindu temple’s website, the president is Satish Kumar.

At this time, police said the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage or CCTV video taken in the area, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Global News has reached out to the temple for an interview.