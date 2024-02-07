‘Disturbing trend’: Extortion taskforce investigates 29 cases, makes 5 arrests

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a taskforce that is investigating 29 cases of extortion made five arrests in a “disturbing trend” that has been primarily targeting the south Asian community.

Police chief Nishan Duraiappah told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday that suspects were using social media and messaging platforms such as Whatsapp to contact victims and make demands for money with the threats of violence towards them, their families or their business.

“Anyone targeting this community will not be tolerated at all,” Duraiappah said. “We will continue to devote the necessary resources to keep this community safe and prevent this trend from continuing.”

Duraiappah said similar trends are being seen across the country in Alberta and British Columbia.

2:17 Edmonton police believe drive-by shooting, arsons tied to extortion orchestrated in India

Supt. Shelley Thompson, the officer in charge in the taskforce, said out of the 29 extortion cases being investigated since the beginning of November 2023, nine of involved shootings with multiple rounds being fired.

Story continues below advertisement

Business that were targeted include restaurants, bakeries, trucking and transport companies, independent used car dealerships and jewelry stores, Thompson said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

She said financial demands were asked to be made in either Canadian dollars or Indian rupees by either cash or money transfer.

In most incidents, the premises were unoccupied and no injuries were reported, Thompson said.

On Jan. 24, Thompson said a search warrant was executed at a Brampton residence in relation to the extortion of a Caledon business owner. She said the incidents in this case had occurred in Brampton and Caledon in December 2023 and January and included extortions, arsons, threats and firearm offences.

Four people in their 20s were arrested and charged. Police said 50 cellphones, 11 laptops, a large sum of cash, and a firearm with several rounds of ammunitions were seized.

Thompson said included in the arrests was a 23-year-old man who police believe is allegedly responsible for making the extortion demands on two separate incidents.

On Jan. 26, Thompson said another arrest was made from another extortion case after the suspect allegedly made a phone call to a business demanding for money.

Mayor Patrick Brown calls the arrests and taskforce efforts “a big relief for our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Business owners that were terrified, expressing a complete level of desperation and dismay at describing what it’s like to have your family residence or business shot at or to be the victim of arson,” Brown said. “This was terrorizing the south Asian community.”