2 arrested in ongoing series of Edmonton arsons, extortion: police

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have arrested two people in connection with a series of arsons taking place in and around the city.

Early Monday, police said tactical officers assisted with the arrest of two people in relation to an attempted arson in the area of 24th Avenue and 13th Street.

A spokesperson with the Edmonton Police Service said officers believe the attempted arson is connected with a series of extortion cases happening in the city.

Police say they are investigating a string of brazen extortions that target businesspeople in the Edmonton area’s South Asian community, in which properties have been set on fire and shot at.

2:17 Edmonton police believe drive-by shooting, arsons tied to extortion orchestrated in India

Earlier this month, police said they were investigating 27 events since October that they believe have been orchestrated in India, where people have demanded money from homebuilders in exchange for protection. Those who don’t pay have their new home builds, show homes or related property set ablaze, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

During a Jan. 18 news conference, police said the investigation includes five extortions, 15 arsons and seven firearms offences, including a drive-by shooting.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Charges have not yet been laid in Monday’s attempted arson.

— with files from The Canadian Press.