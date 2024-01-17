Edmonton police expect to provide update on arson, extortion investigation this week

Send this page to someone via email

Chief Dale McFee says the Edmonton Police Service expects to update the public this week on an investigation involving a series of extortion attempts and arsons.

McFee said at least 18 incidents of extortion have occurred in the Edmonton area since October.

Multiple police services are working on the investigation, which involves suspects reportedly targeting members of the South Asian business community.

The EPS says suspects demand large sums of money. Failure to pay results in arson or other property damage to new home builds, show homes and related property.

Speaking on 630 CHED Wednesday, McFee said six people have been charged so far in the complex investigation that goes beyond city limits.

“It’s got national, international components to it,” McFee said. “We’ve got a lot of resources on it. Myself personally and many of my members have been working with the business community and the community at large trying to reduce the fears but at the same time hold people accountable of this.

“There will be an update, a press conference – I believe it’s tomorrow – where we’ll give more details in relation to this investigation.”

McFee said the EPS is committed to putting the necessary resources into the investigation to hold the people responsible accountable.