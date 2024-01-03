Extortion, arson, shootings: Edmonton police investigating crimes targeting South Asian community

Send this page to someone via email

A recent crime spree involving several torched homes across Edmonton is part of a larger extortion scheme targeting members of the South Asian business community, say police.

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating at least 18 incidents of extortion that have occurred in the Edmonton area since October.

Police have charged six young men and a youth in connection with arsons and shootings, but on Wednesday they asked people to come forward to report extortion and assist in identifying a person of interest.

The suspects reportedly target members of the South Asian business community using Whatsapp to text or call victims and demand large sums of money.

In some cases, police said the suspects appear to have detailed knowledge of the victim’s personal information, such as family members, vehicles and lifestyle patterns.

Story continues below advertisement

If the victims don’t pay up, their properties get torched — or worse.

New homes set on fire all over Edmonton

Failure to pay the extorted sum has resulted in arson or other property damage to new home builds, show homes and related property, police said.

Police said the arsons are typically committed by a group of young adults and youth, who have been spotted carrying jerry cans.

View image in full screen Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received reports of two separate structure fires along Esaiw Place NW at 2:11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Global News

Investigators are looking for information about the man pictured below, who is a person of interest in a Dec. 29 arson in the far west end of the city.

A person of interest wanted by Edmonton police in relation to two arsons at under-construction homes on Esaiw Place NW in west Edmonton’s Edgemont area on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Edmonton Police Service

That overnight fire damaged two under-construction homes along Esaiw Place NW in the Woodhaven Pointe neighbourhood, which is part of the Edgemont development.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were called back there the next day when the fires resumed burning.

View image in full screen Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received reports of two separate structure fires along Esaiw Place NW at 2:11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Supplied to Global News

The man pictured above isn’t the only suspect or person of interest in the alleged extortion investigation scheme.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

On Wednesday, police said more have been charged, including four teenagers suspected of starting fires that destroyed homes in north Edmonton.

View image in full screen Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said two homes under construction and one home that was recently completed have been destroyed by fire in Edmonton’s Cy Becker neighbourhood. Global News

On Dec. 16, two homes under construction and one home that was recently completed were destroyed in an overnight fire in the Cy Becker neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

Hassan Dembil, 18, Manav Heer, 18, Ravinder Sandu, 19, and a youth have all been charged with arson-related offences.

All four suspects have since been released to appear in court later, police said on Wednesday.

View image in full screen Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said two homes under construction and one home that was recently completed have been destroyed by fire in Edmonton’s Cy Becker neighbourhood. Global News

Threats have escalated to drive-by shootings: police

Edmonton police said the suspects have also been known to make follow-up demands for higher sums of money, “leading to an escalation of violence and drive-by shootings.”

No injuries have been reported as a result of shooting incidents, but they have happened in neighbourhood full of families and police have said the risk of innocent people being injured is high.

One such shooting happened October in the southeast Edmonton neighbourhood of Laurel and was witnessed by police already working in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

1:37 Targeted drive-by shooting in southeast Edmonton put families at risk: Police

On the evening of Thursday, Oct. 19, a Gang Suppression Team officer saw a white Mitsubishi SUV drive slowly by a home near Mabuhay Park.

Someone in the front passenger seat fired multiple shots at homes in the area — which were occupied by families, including children.

Police said the officer immediately activated the patrol car lights and followed the vehicle as it sped throughout the neighbourhood, trying to evade police.

The SUV eventually stopped a few blocks away. As police approached, EPS said a man got out of the passenger side and pointed a gun at the officer, who was in his vehicle at the time.

The SUV then sped off and the man ran away on foot. He was arrested moments later with the help of Air 1 and the tactical team. A handgun was found nearby with the serial number defaced.

Story continues below advertisement

Parminder Singh, 20, was arrested for 12 firearms-related charges. (His arrest was previously announced.)

At the time of his October arrest, Singh was on release in relation to another investigation and had several conditions, including to not possess any firearms. Singh now remains in custody.

On Wednesday, police said another suspect in the extortion investigation — 19-year-old Arjun Sahnan — was also arrested on five firearms-related charges during a Dec. 30 vehicle stop that happened near 17 Street and 49 Avenue.