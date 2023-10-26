Targeted drive-by shooting in southeast Edmonton put families at risk: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Editor’s note: Police initially said the accused was released on bail but later issued an update clarifying he remains in custody. This story has been updated to reflect the correct information.

Police are searching for more suspects after a drive-by shooting in a neighbourhood full of families also led to a gun being pointed at officers last week in southeast Edmonton.

The shooting happened in the neighbourhood of Laurel, where the Edmonton Police Service Gang Suppression Team was already in the area conducting a follow-up investigation.

Just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, a GST officer saw a white Mitsubishi SUV slowly drive by a residence near Mabuhay Park and fire multiple bullets at homes in the area which were occupied by families, including children.

Video released by police (in video player above) showed several gunshots being fired from the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Police said the officer immediately activated their lights and followed the vehicle as it drove at a high rate of speed throughout the neighbourhood, trying to evade police.

EPS Air 1, the tactical unit and other police resources rushed in to help.

The SUV eventually stopped a few blocks away near 30th Street and 15th Avenue.

As police approached, EPS said a man stepped out of the passenger side of the SUV and pointed a firearm at the officer who was in his vehicle at the time.

The SUV then fled the scene and the man ran away on foot. He was arrested moments later with the help of Air 1 and the tactical team, police said.

A handgun was found nearby with the serial number defaced.

Police continue to search for the SUV and its occupant(s). No one was injured during the shooting, which investigators believe was intentional.

“We believe this was a targeted event and it was certainly a close call for our officer and for residents in the community,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart with the EPS guns and gangs section.

“Shootings like this remain a significant public safety concern that we are working diligently to address, and we are thankful that there were no injuries or loss of life that evening.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Shootings like this remain a significant public safety concern that we are working diligently to address, and we are thankful that there were no injuries or loss of life that evening."

Parminder Singh, 20, is charged with pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, recklessly discharging a firearm, tampering with a serial number, mischief and failure to comply with an order.

Edmonton police at the time of his arrest, Singh was on release in relation to another investigation and had several conditions, including to not possess any firearms. He remains in custody at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the SUV or its occupant(s) to reach out to the EPS. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model white Mitsubishi SUV.

Officers are also asking anyone in the Laurel area who may have security or dashcam footage of the vehicle or shooting from the evening of Oct. 19 to please contact police