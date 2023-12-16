Menu

Fire

Fire damages 2 homes under construction in northeast Edmonton, 1 newly built

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted December 16, 2023 2:42 pm
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said two homes under construction and one home that was recently completed have been destroyed by fire in Edmonton's Cy Becker neighbourhood.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said two homes under construction and one home that was recently completed have been destroyed by fire in Edmonton's Cy Becker neighbourhood.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said two homes under construction and one home that was recently completed have been destroyed by fire in Edmonton’s Cy Becker neighbourhood.

A spokesperson told Global News crews were called to 176 Avenue and 48 Street around 2:44 a.m. Saturday. Additional crews were called to the scene less than 10 minutes later when the call was upgraded.

EFRS said the fire was under control by 3:30 a.m.

There’s no word on what caused the fire and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews and investigators were still on scene Saturday afternoon.

