Fire damages 2 homes under construction in northeast Edmonton, 1 newly built

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said two homes under construction and one home that was recently completed have been destroyed by fire in Edmonton’s Cy Becker neighbourhood.
A spokesperson told Global News crews were called to 176 Avenue and 48 Street around 2:44 a.m. Saturday. Additional crews were called to the scene less than 10 minutes later when the call was upgraded.
EFRS said the fire was under control by 3:30 a.m.
There’s no word on what caused the fire and no injuries were reported.
Fire crews and investigators were still on scene Saturday afternoon.
