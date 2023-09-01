Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Both northeast Edmonton fires on Tuesday were arson, investigators confirm

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 1, 2023 12:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Early morning fires in northeast Edmonton'
Early morning fires in northeast Edmonton
Multiple houses were destroyed and families left homeless after two early morning fires in Edmonton's north end. The fires happened a few blocks away from each other — one at a single-family home and the other a row of townhouses. As Sarah Komadina reports, firefighters are investigating if there is a connection.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire investigators confirmed Friday that two fires that happened on the same day this week were deliberately set.

While the investigation had already determined one fire was arson earlier this week, investigators are now revealing that the second was also arson.

The fires happened in northeast Edmonton around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS).

Fire crews were dispatched to a condo on Hooke Road, with the fire declared under control at around 6 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Explosion leaves vehicle on fire in downtown Edmonton'
Explosion leaves vehicle on fire in downtown Edmonton
Trending Now

There was another fire – a few blocks away on Howson Crescent – that fire crews were alerted to about 20 minutes after the first, according to EFRS.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the fire department said now that it has been determined both fires were arson, Edmonton police will do a further investigation.

— with files from Destiny Meilleur and Emily Mertz, Global News

More on Canada
Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEdmonton fireEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesNortheast Edmonton Firehooke roadhooke road firehowson crescenthowson crescent fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices