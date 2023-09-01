Both northeast Edmonton fires on Tuesday were arson, investigators confirm

Send this page to someone via email

Fire investigators confirmed Friday that two fires that happened on the same day this week were deliberately set.

While the investigation had already determined one fire was arson earlier this week, investigators are now revealing that the second was also arson.

The fires happened in northeast Edmonton around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS).

Fire crews were dispatched to a condo on Hooke Road, with the fire declared under control at around 6 a.m.

There was another fire – a few blocks away on Howson Crescent – that fire crews were alerted to about 20 minutes after the first, according to EFRS.

A spokesperson for the fire department said now that it has been determined both fires were arson, Edmonton police will do a further investigation.

— with files from Destiny Meilleur and Emily Mertz, Global News