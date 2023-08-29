Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Two fires damage homes in northeast Edmonton

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 9:49 am
Fire crews responded to a condo that was on fire on Hooke Road around 4 a.m.
Fire crews responded to a condo that was on fire on Hooke Road around 4 a.m. Global News
Firefighters responded to two fires in the hermitage area of Edmonton around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to a condo that was on fire on Hooke Road around 4 a.m.
Fire crews responded to a condo that was on fire on Hooke Road around 4 a.m. COURTESY: Debi Speevak

One of the fires was at a condo on Hooke Road.

Three homes were significantly damaged.

Edmonton Fire said the fire under control and that there was 13 units dispatched.

There are no injuries.

A second fire was seen coming from a home on Howson Crescent around 4 a.m.
A second fire was seen coming from a home on Howson Crescent around 4 a.m. Global News

A second fire was seen at a home on Howson Crescent.

The son of the homeowner said that no one was living in the home at the time of the fire.

Fire crews were at the scene. Six units were dispatched.

The fire was considered under control as of 6:25 a.m. There were no injuries.

