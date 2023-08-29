Two fires damage homes in northeast Edmonton

Firefighters responded to two fires in the hermitage area of Edmonton around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
One of the fires was at a condo on Hooke Road.
Three homes were significantly damaged.
Edmonton Fire said the fire under control and that there was 13 units dispatched.
There are no injuries.
A second fire was seen at a home on Howson Crescent.
Trending Now
The son of the homeowner said that no one was living in the home at the time of the fire.
Fire crews were at the scene. Six units were dispatched.
The fire was considered under control as of 6:25 a.m. There were no injuries.
More on Canada
Comments