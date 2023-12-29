Menu

Crime

2-house fire in southwest Edmonton being investigated as arson

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 6:54 pm
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received reports of two separate structure fires along Esaiw Place NW at 2:11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received reports of two separate structure fires along Esaiw Place NW at 2:11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Global News
A fire that damaged two homes along Esaiw Place NW in southwest Edmonton Friday morning is being investigated as arson.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received reports of two separate structure fires along Esaiw Place NW at 2:11 a.m. “A second-alarm fire was immediately called to ensure necessary resources,” an EFRS spokesperson said, “and fire crews were on scene and at work at 2:21 a.m.”

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received reports of two separate structure fires along Esaiw Place NW at 2:11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received reports of two separate structure fires along Esaiw Place NW at 2:11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Supplied to Global News

The first fire was declared under control at 3:50 a.m., and the second one was under control at 4:42 a.m.

The first fire wasn’t declared out until 2:15 p.m. and crews were still at the second fire as of late Friday afternoon “to ensure that fire is completely out.”

No injuries were reported, EFRS said.

The cause has not yet been determined but police were called.

According to an Edmonton police spokesperson, the fires are being investigated as arson.

