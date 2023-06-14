3 newly built homes burned in east Edmonton fire

Three nearly constructed homes burned down and neighbouring homes were evacuated in east Edmonton early Wednesday.
Fire crews received a report of a three-home fire in the Montrose neighbourhood on 59 street between 120 and 121 avenue at around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Fire crews called for more units at 3 a.m.
Neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution and there are no reported injuries.
Fire crews are still at the scene.
No cause has been determined.
