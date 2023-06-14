3 newly built homes burned in east Edmonton fire

See more sharing options

Three nearly constructed homes burned down and neighbouring homes were evacuated in east Edmonton early Wednesday.

Fire crews received a report of a three-home fire in the Montrose neighbourhood on 59 street between 120 and 121 avenue at around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

View image in full screen An image of the damage of three nearly constructed homes after a fire in East Edmonton early Wednesday June 14. 2023. Global News

Fire crews called for more units at 3 a.m.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution and there are no reported injuries.

Fire crews are still at the scene.

No cause has been determined.