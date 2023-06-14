Menu

Fire

3 newly built homes burned in east Edmonton fire

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 8:36 am
An image of the damage of three nearly constructed homes after a fire in East Edmonton early Wednesday June 14. 2023. View image in full screen
An image of the damage of three nearly constructed homes after a fire in East Edmonton early Wednesday June 14. 2023. Global News
Three nearly constructed homes burned down and neighbouring homes were evacuated in east Edmonton early Wednesday.

Fire crews received a report of a three-home fire in the Montrose neighbourhood on 59 street between 120 and 121 avenue at around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews called for more units at 3 a.m.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution and there are no reported injuries.

Fire crews are still at the scene.

No cause has been determined.

House FireEdmonton fireEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesEFRSevacuatedMontroseEast Edmonton fire3 home fire59 street fireEast Edmonton 3 home firenearly constructed homes
