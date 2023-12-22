2 homicides in 2 days after RCMP find bodies in Maskwacis house fires

See more sharing options

RCMP in Maskwacis are investigating two separate homicides involving house fires in as many days.

On Dec. 18, at around 11:30 p.m., there was a house fire on Samson Cree Nation.

The fire department put the fire out and found human remains inside the house, RCMP said.

An autopsy was conducted on Dec. 21 and the manner of death was deemed homicide.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Then, on Dec. 20, at around 10:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a house fire at a vacant residence on Samson Cree Nation.

The local fire department put out the fire and found human remains inside the house, RCMP said.

An autopsy was conducted on Dec. 22 and the death was ruled homicide.

RCMP Major Crimes has been called in to investigate this death as well.

The RCMP are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to contact Maskwacis RCMP at (780) 585-3767.