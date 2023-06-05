RCMP investigating homicide in Maskwacis

See more sharing options

A 34-year-old man died Friday night in a home on Samson Cree Nation and RCMP are investigating the death as a homicide.

Just after 10 p.m. on June 3, Maskwacis RCMP received a report about a stabbing.

They responded to the residence and found a man with serious injuries. Police tried to treat the victim and called EMS but by the time paramedics arrived, the man had died.

The victim has been identified as a 34-year-old man from Maskwacis.

Officers found and arrested a suspect.

Ian Lawrence Saddleback, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation with the help of Maskwacis RCMP.

Saddleback is set to appear next in court on Tuesday in Wetaskiwin.