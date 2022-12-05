Man with rifle dies after being shot by RCMP in Maskwacis: ASIRT

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was shot by RCMP in Maskwacis on Dec. 1 died two days later, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said in a news release Monday.

According to ASIRT, Maskwacis RCMP were called at 1:23 p.m. on Dec. 1 about a man discharging a firearm in a rural area on Samson Cree Nation.

Officers drove to the area, and one found a man carrying a rifle walking down a rural road near Range Road 250 and Township Road 442 at about 2:03 p.m., ASIRT said.

A second officer came from the opposite direction in his police vehicle and “the male walked toward the vehicle, pointing the rifle upward,” ASIRT said.

“He stopped as the officer approached him on foot with his firearm drawn.

“The male then pointed the rifle in the officer’s direction and, at approximately 2:04 p.m., the officer discharged his firearm, striking the male,” the ASIRT news release said.

The man fell to the ground. A rifle was located on the scene.

View image in full screen Man with rifle in Maskwacis was shot and killed by RCMP on Dec. 1, 2022. Supplied: Alberta Serious Incident Response Team

Officers provided first aid until EMS arrived and took the man to a hospital in Edmonton. He died on Dec. 3, ASIRT said.

Police said earlier that the man who was shot was a 27-year-old Maskwacis resident.

The law enforcement watchdog’s investigation will examine the use of force in this incident.

ASIRT is still trying to identify people who may have witnessed the confrontation and is asking anyone who was in the area or has video to contact investigators at (780) 644-1483.