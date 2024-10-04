Menu

Canada

5-alarm fire in Montreal’s Old Port sends 1 to hospital with severe burns

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted October 4, 2024 8:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal fire inspections drop, risks related to lithium-ion batteries rise'
Montreal fire inspections drop, risks related to lithium-ion batteries rise
WATCH: Montreal fire inspections drop – May 30, 2023
A major building fire in Montreal’s Old Port has sent one person to hospital as fire crews battled the blaze for hours Friday morning.

According to officials, the fire started inside the ground-level restaurant on Notre-Dame Street East just after 2:40 a.m.

The flames quickly climbed the three-storey building, forcing the evacuation of at least two people. One person was sent to hospital with severe burns.

The second and third floor of the building were being used as rental apartments. More than 125 firefighters were called to extinguish the five-alarm fire.

Crews have not be able to enter the building as the structural integrity is in question.

Click to play video: 'Old Montreal fire update'
Old Montreal fire update
A section of the longstanding structure partially collapsed during the intervention.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

According to the city’s building registry, the owner is Emile Benamour. Benamour was also the owner of the Airbnb building that caught fire in March 2023, killing seven people.

Montreal police will be taking over the investigation. A security perimetre was set up in the area and police will have a command post on site.

