Crime

More charges laid in death of 8-year-old Edmonton girl whose body was found in Maskwacis

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 3:39 pm
A disguised photo of the girl Edmonton police believe was killed in April 2023. View image in full screen
A disguised photo of the Edmonton girl killed in April 2023. Supplied
Five people are now facing charges related to the death and dumping of a young girl’s body south of Edmonton earlier this year.

The eight-year-old girl, who Global News can not name due to a publication ban, went missing back in April from a home near 87 Avenue and 165 Street in west Edmonton.

On April 24, police stopped by to check in on the wellbeing of the child, but she was nowhere to be found so officers began investigating.

There were “suspicious circumstances” and EPS said the homicide section took over the case.

Global News spoke with a woman who called 911 after hearing a rumour a child may have been seriously injured or was dead.

She said her nephew told her he showed up at the apartment where the child was allegedly injured and saw an unconscious girl with a head wound in a bedroom and a dent on the wall.

Missing 8-year-old Edmonton girl believed to be dead, 1st-degree murder charges laid

Even before the girl was found, police believed she may have been killed.

Between April 26 and April 28, homicide investigators arrested a 27-year-old woman, the 25-year-old man and a 67-year-old man.

The woman was charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body, and both men were charged with accessory to murder and indignity to a dead body.

The names of the two initial accused continue to be withheld by the Edmonton Police Service to protect the identity of other children related to the deceased. A publication ban is in place to protect the identity of the victim. No further arrests are pending.

On April 29, the girl’s remains were found on Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis. An autopsy days later found she died of blunt impact trauma and the death was confirmed to be a homicide.

Now, two more people are charged in relation to the girl’s death. Shayden Lightning, 21 and Raighne Stoney, 36 are also facing accessory to murder and indignity to a dead body charges.

Police added Raighne Stoney has been released on bail with conditions.

“We want to thank the RCMP in Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin for their assistance with this investigation,” Homicide section Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem said in a statement.

“Needless to say, this was an exceptionally distressing investigation to work on, and they went above and beyond in helping to facilitate these final arrests and bring this file to conclusion.

“While nothing can change the horror of what occurred, we hope that apprehending those responsible can provide some measure of justice to those who knew and loved this little girl.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "While nothing can change the horror of what occurred, we hope that apprehending those responsible can provide some measure of justice to those who knew and loved this little girl."

Global News is not identifying the child or family, due to a publication ban to protect both the victim and other children related to her.

No further arrests are pending, police said on Friday.

The girl’s death was the city’s 16th homicide of 2023.

Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton homicideMaskwacisSamson Cree NationEPS Homicide sectionEdmonton Police Service homicide sectionEdmonton eight-year-old deathEdmonton girl deathRaighne StoneyShayden Lightning
