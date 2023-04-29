Body of missing 8-year-old girl found in Maskwacis, Alta., 3rd suspect charged

Send this page to someone via email

Global News sources confirm the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing from west Edmonton earlier this week has been found in Maskwacis, Alta.

On Monday evening, police in the west end stopped by to check in on the wellbeing of a child at a home near 87 Avenue and 165 Street, after receiving a wellness check request.

Police said the child was nowhere to be found and began investigating.

“Suspicious circumstances” led police to believe the girl was dead.

A third person – a 25-year-old man – has also been arrested in the case. A 27-year-old woman has been accused of first-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body, and a 66-year-old man is accused of accessory to first-degree murder and an indignity to a body.

Global News is not identifying the child or family, due to a publication ban.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate and an update is expected Sunday.

Maskwacis, Alta. is located about 85 kilometres south of Edmonton.