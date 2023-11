Send this page to someone via email

A house fire broke out in southeast Edmonton early Monday.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said someone called 911 at 5:40 a.m. to report a blaze in the area of 16th Avenue and 12th Street.

“Five units were dispatched with the first unit arriving on scene at 5:47 am,” an EFRS spokesperson wrote in an email at 9:10 a.m.

“Crews are currently on scene dealing with the fire. There are no reported injuries.”