Drive-by shooting tied to ongoing extortion attempts, Edmonton police say

A recent drive-by shooting is among 27 “events” that the Edmonton Police Service is looking at in connection with their ongoing investigation into extortion attempts targeting people of South Asian descent.

“On Jan. 10, 2024, at approximately 1:10 a.m., a suspect in a vehicle fired shots into a Cy Becker residence occupied by a family with children,” police said in a news release issued Thursday morning. “No one was struck, although bullets were recovered from inside the home.

“The occupants of the home have no known involvement in criminal activity.”

Police said the shooting is the second time that the northeast Edmonton home was targeted and that investigators believe the shooting relates to its extortion investigation.

According to police, investigators working on the case are looking into five extortion attempts, 15 arsons and seven “firearms offences” in connection with the case.

The EPS confirmed a fire that broke out Tuesday at a home under construction in Beaumont, Alta., is the latest event investigators are looking at.

Police have said a number of the arsons appear to be targeting houses under construction being built by homebuilders of South Asian descent.

“No injuries have been reported as a result of the shootings, but a firefighter was injured in one of the arsons,” police said. “An estimated $9 million in property damage has been reported as a result of the arsons and shootings.”

Police noted that while similar events have been reported in B.C. and Ontario, “at this time, investigators do not believe these to be connected to the Edmonton series.”

At a news conference Thursday morning, EPS Deputy Chief Devin Laforce called the crimes part of a “new trend that is impacting us and other parts of Canada,” and described the investigation as being comprised of a “disturbing series of files.”

“(The EPS) task force (working on the case) is connected nationally to several policing agencies that are experiencing similar types of crimes,” he told reporters. “Obviously there is complexity with these investigations when they span multiple jurisdictions, let alone trans-national connections.

“This now-national task force is working very well together and sharing information and strategies with each other. We have met with our South Asian community members and are working collaboratively with them on a number of fronts.”

Laforce added he wanted to reassure Edmontonians that police “will not tolerate our citizens, any of our communities or our city to be terrorized and extorted by these criminals.

"We need the help from the community on this."

Anyone with information about the drive-by shooting or other events related to the investigation is asked to call police at 780-423-4567. Photos of a suspect vehicle can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

When speaking with police dispatch, callers can reference file #23-802638. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

View image in full screen Photo of suspect vehicle in a drive-by shooting in Edmonton’s Cy Becker community on Jan. 10, 2024. Supplied by EPS