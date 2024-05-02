Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Planets were aligned’ for Quebec astrologer and his $7-million lottery win

By Annabelle Olivier & Dan Spector Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 5:07 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Planets were aligned’ for Quebec astrologer and his $7-million lottery win'
‘Planets were aligned’ for Quebec astrologer and his $7-million lottery win
WATCH: If you had to choose between $1,000 a day for the rest of your life or a $7 million lump sum what would you pick? That's the difficult decision a Montreal-area man had to make recently after winning Loto-Québec's Grande Vie draw. Global's Dan Spector reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Robert Gareau is a big believer in reading the night sky.

The Montreal-area astrologer has been writing horoscopes and astrology columns for various newspapers and magazines for several decades.

While winning the lottery came as a surprise, Gareau says he had an inkling good things were coming.

“The planets were aligned,” he said, speaking of Jupiter and Uranus.

“It’s not the stars,” he is quick to point out.

Gareau has been playing Loto-Québec’s Grande Vie lottery for several years now.

He said he liked the idea of winning $1,000 a day for life.

“It’s fun,” he said.

Gareau, a self-professed night owl, said it was the middle of the night when he found out he’d won.

Story continues below advertisement

He woke up at 4 a.m. on April 26 and checked his phone for the winning numbers.

When asked how he reacted, whether he screamed, Gareau answered no.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I went back to sleep because I knew I was going to wake up,” he said.

But Gareau admitted that was easier said than done.

“It was hard for me to go back to sleep.”

More on Canada

The conjunction of Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus wasn’t the only sign from the universe.

The press conference announcing Gareau’s win happened to take place on his late mother’s birthday.

“Merci maman,” he said, holding back tears.

Rather than receive $1,000 a day for life, Gareau opted for a lump sum payment of $7 million.

“At the age that I am, it was not long to calculate that it was better for me to take the $7 million,” the 69-year-old said.

Gareau said he lives modestly and despite looking towards the heavens he’s very down to earth.

Asked if he had any dreams or immediate plans, Gareau answered he’d like to get himself a bicycle.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Mine was stolen from the garage two years ago and I’m going to get another,” he said in French.

Gareau specified that he wanted a “real bike”, not an electric one.

“I need to exercise to stay fit.”

Garneau said he’s going to deposit his cheque and spend some time thinking about what he would really like to do.

He’s mulled buying a condo but isn’t ready to buy a new car as he still enjoys his 2016 VW Golf.

“It’s a good one, I like it. I adore it,” he said.

And of course, there’s always the possibility of getting some new equipment, because what stargazer’s life would be complete without a telescope?

Click to play video: 'Quebec Lotto Max winner donates $7M to help house adults with autism'
Quebec Lotto Max winner donates $7M to help house adults with autism

Sponsored content

AdChoices