‘Planets were aligned’ for Quebec astrologer and his $7-million lottery win

Send this page to someone via email

Robert Gareau is a big believer in reading the night sky.

The Montreal-area astrologer has been writing horoscopes and astrology columns for various newspapers and magazines for several decades.

While winning the lottery came as a surprise, Gareau says he had an inkling good things were coming.

“The planets were aligned,” he said, speaking of Jupiter and Uranus.

“It’s not the stars,” he is quick to point out.

Gareau has been playing Loto-Québec’s Grande Vie lottery for several years now.

He said he liked the idea of winning $1,000 a day for life.

“It’s fun,” he said.

Gareau, a self-professed night owl, said it was the middle of the night when he found out he’d won.

Story continues below advertisement

He woke up at 4 a.m. on April 26 and checked his phone for the winning numbers.

When asked how he reacted, whether he screamed, Gareau answered no.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I went back to sleep because I knew I was going to wake up,” he said.

But Gareau admitted that was easier said than done.

“It was hard for me to go back to sleep.”

The conjunction of Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus wasn’t the only sign from the universe.

The press conference announcing Gareau’s win happened to take place on his late mother’s birthday.

“Merci maman,” he said, holding back tears.

Rather than receive $1,000 a day for life, Gareau opted for a lump sum payment of $7 million.

“At the age that I am, it was not long to calculate that it was better for me to take the $7 million,” the 69-year-old said.

Gareau said he lives modestly and despite looking towards the heavens he’s very down to earth.

Asked if he had any dreams or immediate plans, Gareau answered he’d like to get himself a bicycle.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mine was stolen from the garage two years ago and I’m going to get another,” he said in French.

Gareau specified that he wanted a “real bike”, not an electric one.

“I need to exercise to stay fit.”

Garneau said he’s going to deposit his cheque and spend some time thinking about what he would really like to do.

He’s mulled buying a condo but isn’t ready to buy a new car as he still enjoys his 2016 VW Golf.

“It’s a good one, I like it. I adore it,” he said.

And of course, there’s always the possibility of getting some new equipment, because what stargazer’s life would be complete without a telescope?