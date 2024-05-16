Menu

Politics

Trudeau calls New Brunswick’s Conservative government a ‘disgrace’ on women’s rights

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2024 3:02 pm
1 min read
FILE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Premier of New Brunswick Blaine Higgs on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
FILE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Premier of New Brunswick Blaine Higgs on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. FILE
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has “issues” with the Progressive Conservative government of New Brunswick.

Trudeau lashed out at New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs today, along with other unnamed conservative leaders, during a news conference in Caraquet, N.B.

The prime minister criticized Higgs’s calls to remove the federal price on carbon and the premier’s changes to the province’s policy on gender identity in schools.

Trudeau says Higgs and other conservatives around the country are trying to score political points off transgender and nonbinary children, who are “incredibly vulnerable.”

But the prime minister saved his harshest critique for the provincial government’s decision not to fund abortions outside hospitals, calling it “a disgrace.”

Higgs’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

