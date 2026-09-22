McGuinty says Canada is ‘keeping watch’ on Russia threat

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Defence Minister David McGuinty says he’s taking a “cautious” approach to drawing conclusions from available intelligence as European leaders warn Moscow may be preparing new hybrid attacks on NATO members.

Asked by The Canadian Press if he’s concerned about warnings from Europe about Russia’s next moves, the minister says it’s difficult to “assimilate all the data” but Ottawa is watching the situation closely.

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In recent days, some NATO members have taken precautions against the prospect of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s supply lines in Europe.

Late last week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned the public the Kremlin may be planning to hit NATO countries with drones or missiles and to claim the attacks were accidental.

French President Emmanuel Macron summoned other party leaders in France for a closed-door intelligence briefing Friday and rolled out new measures to protect critical infrastructure.

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When Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store was in Ottawa on Sunday, he said the warnings from NATO members should be taken seriously but also cautioned against overestimating potential threats.