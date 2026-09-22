Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Mother Russia
    September 22, 2026 at 4:57 pm

    Keeping watch! Russia could obliterate ottawa in couple hours!

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

McGuinty says Canada is ‘keeping watch’ on Russia threat

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2026 4:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fears of Russian hybrid attacks across Europe increasing'
Fears of Russian hybrid attacks across Europe increasing
Russia's escalating aggression appears to be shifting toward hybrid warfare. There are new warnings about so-called "accidental" attacks on NATO allies and European leaders are starting to speak up. But as Jackson Proskow reports, with winter closing in, Russia may push harder to test NATO's resolve.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Defence Minister David McGuinty says he’s taking a “cautious” approach to drawing conclusions from available intelligence as European leaders warn Moscow may be preparing new hybrid attacks on NATO members.

Asked by The Canadian Press if he’s concerned about warnings from Europe about Russia’s next moves, the minister says it’s difficult to “assimilate all the data” but Ottawa is watching the situation closely.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In recent days, some NATO members have taken precautions against the prospect of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s supply lines in Europe.

Late last week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned the public the Kremlin may be planning to hit NATO countries with drones or missiles and to claim the attacks were accidental.

French President Emmanuel Macron summoned other party leaders in France for a closed-door intelligence briefing Friday and rolled out new measures to protect critical infrastructure.

Story continues below advertisement

When Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store was in Ottawa on Sunday, he said the warnings from NATO members should be taken seriously but also cautioned against overestimating potential threats.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices