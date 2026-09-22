B.C. election ‘isn’t wanted’: Reaction pours in to David Eby’s announcement

Reaction is pouring in after BC NDP leader David Eby announced a snap election for Oct. 24.

Leader of the BC Greens, Emily Lowan, said in a statement that this snap election “isn’t wanted.”

“British Columbians weren’t due back at the polls until 2028 — now they’re being asked to vote early, right on top of another election,” she said.

B.C. will hold its municipal elections on Oct. 17 and now the provincial election will be held the following Saturday.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, who is running for re-election in the municipal election, released a statement saying British Columbia has separate election cycles for a reason.

“That principle shouldn’t be set aside because the timing looks politically convenient,” Sim said.

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“Let’s be frank about what a snap election costs at a time when this province is already carrying a record and growing deficit. The last one billed taxpayers more than $50 million. And if an election is coming regardless, what is the harm in waiting 25 days until Vancouver and every other community in this province has finished voting? There is no version of this where calling it now, instead of after Oct. 17, serves anyone but the governing party’s own interest.”

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Lowan said the BC NDP already have a majority and have used it to “further an agenda of managed decline through broken promises and continued inaction.

“This government has offered tough talk on (Donald) Trump, but hasn’t delivered any real support for the people and industries feeling the pain or implement plans to build a local, resilient economy that could actually withstand the next shock. If they wanted to offer that support and stability they could do so today, instead they plunged us into an election.”

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Eby said at his election announcement on Tuesday that he doesn’t think it is ever wrong to go to British Columbians to ask them what they think and what direction the party should go.

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“In this moment, in this existential moment for the future of our province and the future of our country, the opportunities that are available, the cost we’ll pay to get there, ut the opportunities that are available for us to be stronger, more independent, create opportunities for families, support them through this moment. versus folding, caving, acquiescing, giving up, reducing, shrinking the impoverished America junior vision of the Conservative Party; this choice is one that should go to British Columbians,” he said.

“I obviously disagree with that conservative vision, but British Columbians deserve the choice about the direction.”

More to come.