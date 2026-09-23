B.C. election 2026: 1st full day of campaigning underway

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It is the first full day of the provincial election campaign in B.C. and the parties are wasting no time in making announcements and presenting their platforms and promises.

BC NDP Leader David Eby was in Surrey and announced that they will be “tripling down” on the province’s targeted U.S. health care recruitment efforts by boosting the campaign.

“U.S. health care professionals are choosing B.C. because here they see a public system that reflects their values and puts patients first. There’s a lot more work needed to get everyone the care they deserve – we can’t afford to stop now,” Eby said in a statement.

“Donald Trump attacks Canada every day, so I certainly don’t mind poaching doctors from his country. Instead of health workers, Conservatives would import American private healthcare, and in doing so would put at risk the very thing that is attracting these workers to B.C.”

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Eby said the new campaign will expand into Republican-controlled “red” states where doctors and nurses are facing laws that restrict their ability to provide life-saving reproductive care.

“It will highlight a clear alternative: a publicly funded health-care system where professionals can focus on caring for patients, not fighting with insurance companies in a private, for-profit system that can leave people facing catastrophic debt,” he added.

The campaign will also now target Canadian health-care professionals living and working in the U.S., with new incentives for them to return to B.C.

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Eby was joined by party candidates Jinny Sims, running for re-election in Surrey-Panorama; Jagrup Brar, running for re-election in Surrey-Fleetwood; Jessie Sunner, running for re-election in Surrey-Newton; Amna Shah, running for re-election in Surrey City Centre; and Garry Begg, running for re-election in Surrey-Guildford.

BC Green Party Leader Emily Lowan announced that she will be running in the riding of Saanich North and the Islands, after current candidate, Rob Botterell, announced he will not be seeking re-election.

Jeremy Valeriote is running for re-election in West Vancouver-Sea to Sky after he won a historic victory in 2024, becoming the first BC Green to represent a riding on the mainland.

In an announcement on Wednesday morning, Lowan said people are tired of waiting for leadership from Eby and the BC NDP.

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“The BC Greens are ready to do the work to build a fair economy,” she said.

“We’ll get mega-corporations and the ultra-wealthy (to) finally pay their fair share. With that funding, we’ll ensure every British Columbian can afford a home, see a doctor when they need one, and build a good life here. That’s what this election is about, and it’s what we’re here to deliver.”

This election, BC Greens said they are running on four commitments to British Columbians: A Life You Can Afford, Care You Can Count On, Economic Fairness for All, and a commitment to Fight for your Future.

CentreBC Leader Elenore Sturko, a former BC Conservative running for re-election in Surrey-Cloverdale, is on Vancouver Island to make an announcement in the riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head.

Andrew Weaver held the riding for seven years after becoming the first Green Party candidate ever elected to a provincial legislature in Canada.

3:10 Interim leader of BC Conservatives working to reunite the party

Meanwhile, the BC Conservatives are putting up a united front behind interim leader Lorne Doerkson.

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They came together at Vancouver’s Crab Park on Tuesday for their first press conference after the snap election was announced.

The party says it is united to take down the BC NDP with MLAs who had previously left during former leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s tenure.

“We are coming back together as part of a progressive ideas and conservative values party,” said Peter Milobar, BC Conservative candidate for Kamloops Centre.

“A party that believes you can grow the economy and protect the environment. A party that believes you could be compassionate and still demand results. A party that believes in safe streets and treatment that works and schools that teach students what they need to learn.

“We believe in a government that spends your money like it’s your money because it actually is your money.”

More to come