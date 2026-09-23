Leader of B.C. Conservatives says they are united, ready after snap election call

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The interim leader of British Columbia’s Conservatives says they are united and ready to fight an Oct. 24 election, putting the chaotic final weeks of Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s leadership behind them.

Interim Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson, who replaced Findlay on Sunday, says NDP Leader David Eby is going to regret Tuesday’s election call.

Eby says the snap election that he called less than halfway through his government’s mandate is needed because of an existential threat of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump and because it is never wrong to ask British Columbians about the direction of the province.

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He says the Conservatives have been weak on Trump, saying they “fan the flames” of his threats.

Doerkson says it’s a “cynical snap election” that nobody wants and will cost tens of millions of dollars, but it offers an opportunity for change.

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He has welcomed back to the Conservatives a dozen or so legislators who quit the caucus or were kicked out by Findlay.

They include legislators who briefly joined CentreBC under the leadership of Peter Milobar, who says they are now coming back together as a party of progressive ideas and conservative values.

But the Conservatives have lost former Surrey mayor Linda Hepner, who announced Tuesday that she won’t be running again in Surrey-Serpentine River.

Three NDP cabinet ministers have also said they won’t be running again: Health Minister Ravi Kahlon, Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene and Agriculture Minister Lana Popham.