Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Leader of B.C. Conservatives says they are united, ready after snap election call

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2026 9:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Interim leader of BC Conservatives working to reunite the party'
Interim leader of BC Conservatives working to reunite the party
WATCH: Interim leader of BC Conservatives working to reunite the party
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The interim leader of British Columbia’s Conservatives says they are united and ready to fight an Oct. 24 election, putting the chaotic final weeks of Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s leadership behind them.

Interim Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson, who replaced Findlay on Sunday, says NDP Leader David Eby is going to regret Tuesday’s election call.

Eby says the snap election that he called less than halfway through his government’s mandate is needed because of an existential threat of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump and because it is never wrong to ask British Columbians about the direction of the province.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says the Conservatives have been weak on Trump, saying they “fan the flames” of his threats.

Doerkson says it’s a “cynical snap election” that nobody wants and will cost tens of millions of dollars, but it offers an opportunity for change.

Story continues below advertisement

He has welcomed back to the Conservatives a dozen or so legislators who quit the caucus or were kicked out by Findlay.

They include legislators who briefly joined CentreBC under the leadership of Peter Milobar, who says they are now coming back together as a party of progressive ideas and conservative values.

But the Conservatives have lost former Surrey mayor Linda Hepner, who announced Tuesday that she won’t be running again in Surrey-Serpentine River.

Three NDP cabinet ministers have also said they won’t be running again: Health Minister Ravi Kahlon, Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene and Agriculture Minister Lana Popham.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices