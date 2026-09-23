‘A new beginning’: Ottawa council votes to rename Trump Avenue

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Ottawa city council voted unanimously to change the name of a street named after U.S. President Donald Trump.

During council Wednesday, all councillors agreed to begin the renaming process for Trump Avenue in the city’s Central Park neighbourhood.

The motion, brought forward by River ward Coun. Riley Brockington, said the name Trump Avenue “would not meet any of the criteria had it gone through a formal commemorative naming process.”

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“This is a new beginning for the residents of Trump Avenue,” Brockington said in the chambers. “I could speak at great lengths as to why it is time to rename Trump Avenue, but I don’t want to give a platform anymore to the person who is on the current street sign.”

The councillor said he will now lead a public consultation process to select a new name for the street.

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Ottawa’s Central Park neighbourhood, off of Merivale Road, includes other New York-themed names including Bloomingdale Street and Staten Way. Brockington said the new name could stick to that theme or deviate entirely.

The motion comes forward as Canada’s relationship with the U.S. is increasingly strained by a growing trade war, including the newest round of 50 per cent tariffs that were imposed on Canadian goods earlier in September.