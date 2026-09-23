Foreign influence watchdog ‘aware of concerns’ about Alberta referendum

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Canada’s foreign influence commissioner’s office says they’re “aware of concerns” about other states targeting the Alberta upcoming independence referendum.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Foreign Influence Commissioner Anton Boegman said his office has “proactively communicated” with both individuals and organizations that may be working with foreign governments to influence Albertans’ votes ahead of the Oct. 19 referendum.

Boegman’s office pushed any Canadian working with foreign governments to influence Canadian politics or government policy to review their website to decide whether they have to register under the Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act.

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So far, the registry lists just two names publicly. Anyone actively working with foreign governments must register before Oct. 3, in the case of longstanding relationships that began before Aug. 2026.

In the case of arrangements that began after Aug. 4, 2026, people working with foreign governments must register within two weeks of starting that work.

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The Oct. 19 referendum will ask Albertans if, among other things, they want to begin the constitutionally required process to hold a binding vote on separating from Canada — essentially a referendum on if they want an official independence referendum.

Alberta separatist leaders have claimed to have already met with U.S. State Department officials in attempts to secure financing for a newly independent province. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has previously publicly winked at the separatist cause, suggesting an independent Alberta would have allies within U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

The appeals to the Trump administration have raised concerns about U.S. foreign influence, or at least money, targeting the referendum.

Despite the concerns, public polling suggests that a strong majority of Albertans want their province to remain part of a united Canada. Poll aggregator 338Canada.com — using data from a number of different polling firms — suggests that 71 per cent of Albertans support remaining in Canada, to just 27 per cent who wish to leave the federation.