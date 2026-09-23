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5 comments

  1. Rodney Dangerfield
    September 23, 2026 at 11:51 am

    I heard they’re working with the Russians lol..

  2. Wake up
    September 23, 2026 at 11:10 am

    I love my friends and family in the US first and foremost, but a massive change has happened. From AI to online gaming, the US has started to radicalize the youth, and those weak on values. Don’t think for a secon that US AI hasn’t infiltrated EVERY aspect of your life. 90% of the pro-US comments on Global are AI, directed at a certain portion of the population. If you start paying attention, not only is it there, but it is an ugly, dark shadow on the “free information” market. Pay attention, spread awarness.

  3. Anonymous
    September 23, 2026 at 10:57 am

    The same baseless accusations as they made about the protest in Ottawa.

    Here’s a question, where was this foreign influence commissioner when the Conservatives were raising valid concerns about Chinese interference in our elections? It took Trudeau years to take those concerns seriously.

  4. Anonymous
    September 23, 2026 at 10:55 am

    Psst…I hear there are Liberals attempting to influence foreign elections…

  5. Anonymous
    September 23, 2026 at 10:54 am

    Pfft. So, like Liberal elections only they allegedly care…

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Canada

Foreign influence watchdog ‘aware of concerns’ about Alberta referendum

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted September 23, 2026 10:44 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Emotional Premier Danielle Smith argues against separation'
Emotional Premier Danielle Smith argues against separation
With less than a month before the Oct. 19 Alberta referendum, people on all sides of the separation debate are making their final push. That includes Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who made an emotional plea over the weekend.
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Canada’s foreign influence commissioner’s office says they’re “aware of concerns” about other states targeting the Alberta upcoming independence referendum.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Foreign Influence Commissioner Anton Boegman said his office has “proactively communicated” with both individuals and organizations that may be working with foreign governments to influence Albertans’ votes ahead of the Oct. 19 referendum.

Boegman’s office pushed any Canadian working with foreign governments to influence Canadian politics or government policy to review their website to decide whether they have to register under the Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act.

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So far, the registry lists just two names publicly. Anyone actively working with foreign governments must register before Oct. 3, in the case of longstanding relationships that began before Aug. 2026.

In the case of arrangements that began after Aug. 4, 2026, people working with foreign governments must register within two weeks of starting that work.

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The Oct. 19 referendum will ask Albertans if, among other things, they want to begin the constitutionally required process to hold a binding vote on separating from Canada — essentially a referendum on if they want an official independence referendum.

Alberta separatist leaders have claimed to have already met with U.S. State Department officials in attempts to secure financing for a newly independent province. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has previously publicly winked at the separatist cause, suggesting an independent Alberta would have allies within U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

The appeals to the Trump administration have raised concerns about U.S. foreign influence, or at least money, targeting the referendum.

Despite the concerns, public polling suggests that a strong majority of Albertans want their province to remain part of a united Canada. Poll aggregator 338Canada.com — using data from a number of different polling firms — suggests that 71 per cent of Albertans support remaining in Canada, to just 27 per cent who wish to leave the federation.

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