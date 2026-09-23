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5 comments

  1. King Carney
    September 23, 2026 at 9:15 am

    I couldn’t get a deal with Trump and that thing about grocery prices was just a load of B.S. to get elected so I’m basically just going to vacation until the next election cycle when I will come up with another catchy phrase to woo the suckers, (Oops,I meant the Liberal Electorate) into voting for me again.

    Flaps Up !!!

  2. Conman Carney
    September 23, 2026 at 9:07 am

    “Carney on Tuesday said the United Nations was an opportunity to meet with other global leaders that he sees less often.”

    Less often ? All this guy has done is travel the globe visiting people.He shows up for a day or two then heads somewhere else.There is no serious negotiating that can be accomplished in that short of a time frame. He is just another Liberal grifter, all talk and travel, no results.

  3. Up your ass with your elbows
    September 23, 2026 at 8:50 am

    Undemocratic cunts stick together.

  4. Glenn
    September 23, 2026 at 8:48 am

    Let them eat cake.

  5. Ben
    September 23, 2026 at 8:46 am

    An event where Carney is host, sounds like a real treat. *eye roll

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Canada

Carney to co-host UN event with European Commission chief von der Leyen

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2026 8:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Can the EU fill Canada’s economic void amid fractured U.S. trade relations?'
Can the EU fill Canada’s economic void amid fractured U.S. trade relations?
WATCH ABOVE: Can the EU fill Canada's economic void amid fractured U.S. trade relations?
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Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to close out his time at the United Nations General Assembly by reuniting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for an event to build collaboration around ocean observation.

The OceanEye International Alliance event will bring together other leaders, civil society partners and UN organizations to build a network to observe and share data around ocean changes and challenges.

It comes a week after von der Leyen opened the door to Canada becoming what she called the first “associate member.”

Click to play video: 'How Canadians feel about EU’s associate membership proposal'
How Canadians feel about EU’s associate membership proposal

Carney’s emerging role as a key global champion of building alliances and defending multilateralism has brought repeated scorn from U.S. President Donald Trump.

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The two leaders did not meet at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Carney’s first trip to the United States since trade negotiations fell apart last month.

Carney on Tuesday said the United Nations was an opportunity to meet with other global leaders that he sees less often.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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