4th minister for David Eby announces she’s not running in upcoming election

Send this page to someone via email

Another minister from David Eby’s former cabinet has announced she is not seeking re-election on Oct. 24.

Brenda Bailey will not be running again for Vancouver-South Granville, where she was first elected in 2020.

Bailey was most recently the province’s minister of jobs, economic development and innovation.

In August, Bailey announced she was diagnosed with early-stage treatable cancer and underwent surgery.

“I am now regaining my strength,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I am so happy to say that I am cancer-free and I’m deeply grateful to so many people.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I am so happy to say that I am cancer-free and I'm deeply grateful to so many people."

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Bailey said she has received so much support since her diagnosis, from friends, family and strangers.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am proud of the work I have done in every portfolio I have been given, but I am especially proud of the work we did to create and protect good jobs and to build B.C.’s technology, innovation and life sciences sectors,” she added.

“We invested in talent. We worked to help B.C. companies grow here and create good jobs here. And I am particularly proud that we helped bring Web Summit to Vancouver — putting B.C.’s innovators, entrepreneurs and technology companies in front of the world.”

Bailey thanked David Eby for his leadership and said that while she is not running again, she will be out on the campaign trail for the BC NDP.

5:19 B.C. voters face back-to-back elections

Bailey joins Ravi Kahlon, Lana Popham and Kelly Greene, who previously announced they will not be seeking re-election.