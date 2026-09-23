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6 comments

  1. SM
    September 23, 2026 at 7:44 pm

    Cracks in the NDP showing now? I think we are best to vote for an Independent (like Roller Girl).

  2. Real Doug Brekfaust
    September 23, 2026 at 7:42 pm

    Really JV I am just getting back from a two week, motorcycle, wake surf, cycling, and hunting trip. Going golfing next week for a few days.
    Spent four days hunting on public crown land! Punched

  3. Bob B
    September 23, 2026 at 7:38 pm

    Bahaha
    More rats from a sinking ship.
    They all know they don’t have chance.

  4. Jay Voorhees
    September 23, 2026 at 7:23 pm

    Really Doug? Sorry to hear that bro. Anyways I’m going on my annual 7 day golf trip with my buddies. Have fun wasting your life away on the internet y’all!! 👋😁

  5. Doug Brekfaust
    September 23, 2026 at 7:21 pm

    I’m married to an ugly Chinese woman with a dry c*nt

  6. Jay Voorhees
    September 23, 2026 at 7:20 pm

    That means the MAGA NAZl Conservatives are going to win the election for sure! Too bad KKKaren-Lynne Findlay resigned already. Oh well 🤷🏻

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Politics

4th minister for David Eby announces she’s not running in upcoming election

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 23, 2026 6:39 pm
1 min read
B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey attends a blessing ceremony for the first tower at the Senakw Indigenous-led housing development being built by the Squamish Nation, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey attends a blessing ceremony for the first tower at the Senakw Indigenous-led housing development being built by the Squamish Nation, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
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Another minister from David Eby’s former cabinet has announced she is not seeking re-election on Oct. 24.

Brenda Bailey will not be running again for Vancouver-South Granville, where she was first elected in 2020.

Bailey was most recently the province’s minister of jobs, economic development and innovation.

In August, Bailey announced she was diagnosed with early-stage treatable cancer and underwent surgery.

“I am now regaining my strength,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I am so happy to say that I am cancer-free and I’m deeply grateful to so many people.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I am so happy to say that I am cancer-free and I'm deeply grateful to so many people."
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Bailey said she has received so much support since her diagnosis, from friends, family and strangers.

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“I am proud of the work I have done in every portfolio I have been given, but I am especially proud of the work we did to create and protect good jobs and to build B.C.’s technology, innovation and life sciences sectors,” she added.

“We invested in talent. We worked to help B.C. companies grow here and create good jobs here. And I am particularly proud that we helped bring Web Summit to Vancouver — putting B.C.’s innovators, entrepreneurs and technology companies in front of the world.”

Bailey thanked David Eby for his leadership and said that while she is not running again, she will be out on the campaign trail for the BC NDP.

Click to play video: 'B.C. voters face back-to-back elections'
B.C. voters face back-to-back elections

Bailey joins Ravi Kahlon, Lana Popham and Kelly Greene, who previously announced they will not be seeking re-election.

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