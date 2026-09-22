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Politics

3rd minister for David Eby announces they will not run in B.C. election

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 22, 2026 7:33 pm
1 min read
Ravi Kahlon speaks on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Ravi Kahlon speaks on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
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A third minister for David Eby’s BC NDP has announced they will not be running in the upcoming Oct. 24 election.

Health Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a statement that he will not seek re-election.

He becomes the third minister in Eby’s cabinet to say they will not be running, after ministers Kelly Greene and Lana Popham previously announced their decisions.

Greene said in a statement that she remains deeply concerned about the risks posed by the NDP-backed Tilbury LNG facility in waterways in and around her riding of Richmond-Steveston.

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Popham said she was sad to leave her role but looks forward to contributing in other ways.

Kahlon issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying he believes it is the right time “for the next champion of North Delta to step forward and carry this work on.”

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Click to play video: 'Why call an election when the B.C. NDP has a majority already?'
Why call an election when the B.C. NDP has a majority already?

Eby called a snap election for Oct. 24, one week after the municipal election on Oct. 17.

-with files from The Canadian Press

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