3rd minister for David Eby announces they will not run in B.C. election

A third minister for David Eby’s BC NDP has announced they will not be running in the upcoming Oct. 24 election.
Health Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a statement that he will not seek re-election.
He becomes the third minister in Eby’s cabinet to say they will not be running, after ministers Kelly Greene and Lana Popham previously announced their decisions.
Greene said in a statement that she remains deeply concerned about the risks posed by the NDP-backed Tilbury LNG facility in waterways in and around her riding of Richmond-Steveston.
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Popham said she was sad to leave her role but looks forward to contributing in other ways.
Kahlon issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying he believes it is the right time “for the next champion of North Delta to step forward and carry this work on.”
Eby called a snap election for Oct. 24, one week after the municipal election on Oct. 17.
-with files from The Canadian Press
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