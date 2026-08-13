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Politics

B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey diagnosed with ‘early-stage, treatable cancer’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2026 9:50 pm
1 min read
B.C. Minister of Finance Brenda Bailey tables the provincial budget as Premier David Eby, right, looks on in the assembly at legislature in Victoria, on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. View image in full screen
B.C. Minister of Finance Brenda Bailey tables the provincial budget as Premier David Eby, right, looks on in the assembly at legislature in Victoria, on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
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British Columbia’s Finance Minister Brenda Bailey says she has early-stage, treatable cancer.

Bailey said Thursday in a post on social media that the diagnosis came a few weeks ago and she has been given a good prognosis for full recovery.

“I will be receiving treatment later this summer and anticipate returning to work in time for the fall legislative session,” she said.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s finance minister on the province’s worsening budget deficit'
B.C.’s finance minister on the province’s worsening budget deficit

The post said she has worked with Premier David Eby to find the best path to get through treatment and continue the government’s work, and that they will have more information Friday.

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On Monday, Bailey delivered the latest fiscal update revealing B.C.’s deficit ended $3.3 billion below the previous estimate for fiscal year 2025-2026, because of higher revenues and lower spending on capital projects.

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Other NDP legislators have recently been contending with illness.

Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA Grace Lore went public with her colorectal cancer diagnosis in December 2024.

Lore said in April that she had another surgery and would be voting virtually and back to working from home when the time is right.

In April, Eby asked for prayers for Vancouver-Strathcona MLA Joan Phillip for an unspecified illness.

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