Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime admits to using AI to write book

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2026 5:46 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec leaders make final campaign pitches'
Quebec leaders make final campaign pitches
RELATED: There are just four days left before Quebecers head to the polls. The party leaders were once again criss-crossing the province, making new announcements and their final pitches to voters. As the campaign enters its final stretch, the referendum question continues to loom over the race. Felicia Parrillo reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec Conservative Party Leader Éric Duhaime admitted to using artificial intelligence to write his latest book.

Duhaime told reporters Friday morning that he used AI as “a tool among others” to write the book, titled Destination Autonomie, which was published in April.

Duhaime, who previously worked as a columnist and radio host, said he used AI to structure his thoughts and that the ideas in the book are all his.

Click to play video: 'Future of Quebec’s lieutenant governor dominates campaign'
Future of Quebec’s lieutenant governor dominates campaign

“AI is important to us. It’s part of reality. That said, it has to be done under human supervision. And that’s exactly what happened,” Duhaime said.

Story continues below advertisement

Using the AI-detection software Pangram, Quebecor media outlets reported on Thursday that 62 per cent of the book was machine-generated.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The introduction, written by Conservative candidate Maïté Blanchette-Vézina, was reported to have been completely AI-generated. Blanchette-Vézina had previously crossed the floor to join Duhaime’s party after being shuffled out of former premier François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec cabinet.

Duhaime’s rivals on the campaign trail made light of the revelation about his book. Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and Liberal Leader Charles Milliard both joked about whether Duhaime used AI to generate his party’s platform.

Coalition Avenir Québec leader Christine Fréchette also took a political jab at Duhaime, saying she now understands how he found time to write a book as a politician. Meanwhile, Québec solidaire posted a joke about Duhaime on social media featuring co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal looking through a telescope, saying she was searching for sections of his book that were written by humans.

Duhaime has supported the use of AI throughout his campaign, saying it could be useful to cut bureaucracy.

Click to play video: 'Montreal’s Maurice-Richard riding heats up in Quebec election'
Montreal’s Maurice-Richard riding heats up in Quebec election

He also admitted on Friday to using AI in his campaign materials, including to generate charts, a table of contents and the layout of the party’s financial framework.

Story continues below advertisement

“Social progress has been achieved thanks to technology, not in spite of it. So, for us, it was a step forward for society, not a step backward,” he said, questioned on the ethics of his use of AI.

In his book, Duhaime reflects on how Quebec can gain more autonomy within the Canadian Confederation.

Duhaime has published four other books. He came out as gay in his 2017 book, titled La fin de l’homosexualité et le dernier gay (“The end of homosexuality and the last gay man” in French).

He has also written books critical of labour unions, baby boomers and the monopoly of Quebec’s government-owned liquor corporation.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices