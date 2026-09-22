Carney pledges $100 million in new aid for Palestinians

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Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is pledging $100 million in new aid for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The funding includes $80 million in humanitarian aid, while the rest is development funding for security initiatives, including top-up funding for a multi-year project to train Palestinian police.

Carney, who announced the funding on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, says the money is meant to help bring about a two-state solution.

1:56 Gaza building collapse kills at least 20 people, including children

Carney says Palestinians in Gaza are experiencing “immense human suffering” while Israelis face “existential threats from Hamas and from Iran and its proxies.”

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Ottawa has pledged more than $600 million in aid for Palestinian civilians since the Israel-Gaza war started in October 2023.

New documents tabled in Parliament this week list the damage done to dozens of Canadian-funded aid projects by Israel’s military and settlers.