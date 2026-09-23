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Politics

Quebec party leaders to take the stage for final debate of election campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2026 8:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Just 13 days before Quebec’s election, 40% of voters remain undecided'
Just 13 days before Quebec’s election, 40% of voters remain undecided
WATCH: Just 13 days before Quebec's election, 40% of voters remain undecided
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Quebec party leaders are gearing up for their third and final debate of the provincial election campaign in the evening.

The debate will be hosted by Radio-Canada at 8 p.m. and will feature all five party leaders.

Leaders will spar on five themes: the future of Quebec, the economy, cuts to taxes and public services, childcare, and health.

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The party leaders have faced questions in recent days about potential alliances if no party succeeds in forming a majority.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said Monday that an alliance was out of the question, after his rivals suggested his ideas are similar to those of Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime.

Quebec voters go to the polls on Oct. 5.

Poll aggregator Qc125 suggests the Parti Québécois remains the front-runner but that a minority outcome remains the most likely scenario.

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Sovereignty, affordability and the trade war with the U.S. have been among the top issues so far in the campaign.

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