Drug trafficking probe in Thompson leads to charges for Manitoba teen

A 16-year-old is facing drug charges in Thompson, Man., after an ongoing drug trafficking investigation led the RCMP to seize cocaine, cash, and weapons.

Police said they searched a Yale Avenue home in the northern Manitoba city on April 24, which led to the discovery of the contraband.

The youth was arrested on scene and will appear in court this August, where he’ll face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime, and production of a controlled substance.

The RCMP continues to investigate.