Crime

Drug trafficking probe in Thompson leads to charges for Manitoba teen

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 11:26 am
1 min read
RCMP Thompson detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Thompson detachment. Manitoba RCMP
A 16-year-old is facing drug charges in Thompson, Man., after an ongoing drug trafficking investigation led the RCMP to seize cocaine, cash, and weapons.

Police said they searched a Yale Avenue home in the northern Manitoba city on April 24, which led to the discovery of the contraband.

The youth was arrested on scene and will appear in court this August, where he’ll face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime, and production of a controlled substance.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The RCMP continues to investigate.

