Extortion attempts ‘terrorizing’ South Asian businesses prompts new Peel police task force

A trend of extortion attempts “terrorizing” South Asian businesses has prompted Peel Regional Police to launch a new task force, officers say.

Peel Regional Police said Friday that they are currently investigating a “disturbing” trend of extortion attempts primarily targeting members of the South Asian business community.

Victims are contacted through social media platforms and demands for money are made “under threats of violence, which have occurred in some incidents,” police said.

Nine incidents are being investigated, police said.

On Dec. 9, 23-year-old Tanmanjot Gill from Abbotsford B.C. was arrested for firing a gun and for shooting multiple rounds at a business near Rutherford Road South and Clark Boulevard in Brampton, police said.

A second suspect is still wanted, described as a male with a medium build who was wearing a grey sweatshirt at the time and later changed into a black sweatshirt with a white “X” on the back, police said.

“If observed, call 9-1-1, and do not approach the suspect as he may be armed,” officers warned.

Police said in response to the incidents, an Extortion Investigative Task Force has been launched, with a team of investigative and intelligence units, supported by tactical officers.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said the incidents have caused “grave safety and security concerns” in the community.

“Terrorizing our residents will not be tolerated and Peel Regional Police will devote the resources to pursue those who are responsible,” he said.

If someone is targeted with threats in an attempt to extort money or valuables, they were advised to immediately contact police.

“Suspects are using social media platforms to contact victims and perform these illegal acts. They often know the victim’s name, phone number, address and business information,” police said.

