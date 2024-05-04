Suspect in Brampton apartment stabbing arrested after police appeal

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brampton arrested a man and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing that occurred in the city on Wednesday.

Peel Regional Police said the stabbing happened at around 8:30 a.m. that day in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near Creditview Road and Bovaird Drive.

The incident was reported in an apartment complex where police say an altercation between two men took place. During that fight, the victim was fatally stabbed and the suspect fled the scene, investigators said.

It is not thought to be a random event.

On Saturday, Peel Regional Police announced they had arrested 49-year-old Andrew Galea and charged him with second-degree murder. Earlier in the week, they had released an image of the man.

He was held for a bail hearing.

