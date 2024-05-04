Menu

Trending Now

Crime

Suspect in Brampton apartment stabbing arrested after police appeal

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 4, 2024 4:01 pm
1 min read
Police say 49-year-old Andrew Galea, who has no fixed address, is accused of second-degree murder. View image in full screen
Police say 49-year-old Andrew Galea, who has no fixed address, is accused of second-degree murder. PRP/Handout
Police in Brampton arrested a man and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing that occurred in the city on Wednesday.

Peel Regional Police said the stabbing happened at around 8:30 a.m. that day in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near Creditview Road and Bovaird Drive.

The incident was reported in an apartment complex where police say an altercation between two men took place. During that fight, the victim was fatally stabbed and the suspect fled the scene, investigators said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It is not thought to be a random event.

On Saturday, Peel Regional Police announced they had arrested 49-year-old Andrew Galea and charged him with second-degree murder. Earlier in the week, they had released an image of the man.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement
Police investigated a fatal stabbing in Brampton on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police investigated a fatal stabbing in Brampton on Wednesday. James Davidson / Global News
