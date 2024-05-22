Big-winning Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario, but jackpot remains unclaimed

Some big-winning Lotto Max tickets were sold in Ontario for Tuesday night’s draw, but the jackpot remained unclaimed.
Top prizing for Friday’s draw has climbed to $82 million, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said, with an estimated $70 million jackpot and 12 maxmillion prizes.
For the Tuesday, May 21, draw, the OLG said three big winners were sold in Ontario.
A second-prize Lotto Max winner was sold in Woodbridge worth $248,038.60, a $1 million maxmillion winner was sold Pickering, and a $1 million Encore winner was sold in Unionville, the OLG said.
According to the OLG website, these were the winning numbers for the May 21 draw:
- Main draw: 01 04 06 07 34 40 46 Bonus 02
- Encore: 6875703
- Maxmillions:
- 01 08 10 11 12 15 39
- 01 13 26 27 32 42 43
- 02 05 23 30 35 45 46
- 02 10 26 32 33 48 49
- 02 15 17 18 26 32 46
- 04 10 19 21 26 36 42
- 05 07 09 13 14 24 35
- 06 19 22 28 33 35 39
- 09 11 12 34 35 40 47
- 13 25 26 28 42 43 49
Starting with the Sept. 10 draw, the Lotto Max jackpot cap will rise to $80 million, from $70 million.
The game is played on Tuesdays and Fridays.
