Canada

Big-winning Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario, but jackpot remains unclaimed

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 10:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Planets were aligned’ for Quebec astrologer and his $7-million lottery win'
‘Planets were aligned’ for Quebec astrologer and his $7-million lottery win
Some big-winning Lotto Max tickets were sold in Ontario for Tuesday night’s draw, but the jackpot remained unclaimed.

Top prizing for Friday’s draw has climbed to $82 million, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said, with an estimated $70 million jackpot and 12 maxmillion prizes.

For the Tuesday, May 21, draw, the OLG said three big winners were sold in Ontario.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A second-prize Lotto Max winner was sold in Woodbridge worth $248,038.60, a $1 million maxmillion winner was sold Pickering, and a $1 million Encore winner was sold in Unionville, the OLG said.

According to the OLG website, these were the winning numbers for the May 21 draw:

  • Main draw: 01 04 06 07 34 40 46 Bonus 02
  • Encore: 6875703
  • Maxmillions: 
    • 01  08  10  11  12  15  39
    • 01  13  26  27  32  42  43
    • 02  05  23  30  35  45  46
    • 02  10  26  32  33  48  49
    • 02  15  17  18  26  32  46
    • 04  10  19  21  26  36  42
    • 05  07  09  13  14  24  35
    • 06  19  22  28  33  35  39
    • 09  11  12  34  35  40  47
    • 13  25  26  28  42  43  49

Starting with the Sept. 10 draw, the Lotto Max jackpot cap will rise to $80 million, from $70 million.

The game is played on Tuesdays and Fridays.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

