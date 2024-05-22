Big-winning Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario, but jackpot remains unclaimed

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Some big-winning Lotto Max tickets were sold in Ontario for Tuesday night’s draw, but the jackpot remained unclaimed.

Top prizing for Friday’s draw has climbed to $82 million, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said, with an estimated $70 million jackpot and 12 maxmillion prizes.

For the Tuesday, May 21, draw, the OLG said three big winners were sold in Ontario.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A second-prize Lotto Max winner was sold in Woodbridge worth $248,038.60, a $1 million maxmillion winner was sold Pickering, and a $1 million Encore winner was sold in Unionville, the OLG said.

According to the OLG website, these were the winning numbers for the May 21 draw:

Main draw: 01 04 06 07 34 40 46 Bonus 02

01 04 06 07 34 40 46 Bonus 02 Encore: 6875703

6875703 Maxmillions: 01 08 10 11 12 15 39 01 13 26 27 32 42 43 02 05 23 30 35 45 46 02 10 26 32 33 48 49 02 15 17 18 26 32 46 04 10 19 21 26 36 42 05 07 09 13 14 24 35 06 19 22 28 33 35 39 09 11 12 34 35 40 47 13 25 26 28 42 43 49



Starting with the Sept. 10 draw, the Lotto Max jackpot cap will rise to $80 million, from $70 million.

Story continues below advertisement

The game is played on Tuesdays and Fridays.