Woman charged in alleged abduction of her 8-year-old son in Windsor: police

Police in Windsor, Ont., say a woman has been charged in the alleged abduction of her eight-year-old son.

Investigators say the alleged abduction was reported around 4 p.m. Thursday, when they say the woman convinced her son to come with her after school by offering him gifts and dinner.

They say the woman does not have custody of the boy.

Police say they were able to make contact with the woman quickly and convince her to bring her son back safely.

They say she was arrested around 6 p.m. and charged with abduction by a parent.

Police say the suspect is 40 years old.