Video link
Headline link
Canada

‘Long wait times’ to Toronto Island with 2 ferries out of service: city

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 15, 2024 12:52 pm
1 min read
The Toronto Islands ferry Sam McBride sits at dock at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal beneath the city's office skyline in Toronto, Ontario on July 25, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Islands ferry Sam McBride sits at dock at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal beneath the city's office skyline in Toronto, Ontario on July 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton
Travellers considering a trip to Toronto Island are being warned of long wait times and urged to avoid high-traffic periods while a pair of ferries are out of action for repairs.

The city alerted the community on social media Saturday of longer-than-normal wait times out of Jack Layton Ferry Terminal due to the Dragon Boat Festival on Centre Island and decent weather across the GTA.

“The ferry is busiest on weekends and holidays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when heading to the islands and from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for return trips to the city,” the city said in a statement.

“Plan to travel during less busy times to avoid wait times.”

Two of the city’s five ferries are not operating and are not expected to be back in service for at least a couple of weeks.

The affected watercraft are the Thomas Rennie and the Trillium which have a combined capacity of just over 1,700 passengers.

City officials suggest using water taxis instead or choosing another day to visit.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

