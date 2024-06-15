‘Long wait times’ to Toronto Island with 2 ferries out of service: city

Send this page to someone via email

Travellers considering a trip to Toronto Island are being warned of long wait times and urged to avoid high-traffic periods while a pair of ferries are out of action for repairs.

The city alerted the community on social media Saturday of longer-than-normal wait times out of Jack Layton Ferry Terminal due to the Dragon Boat Festival on Centre Island and decent weather across the GTA.

“The ferry is busiest on weekends and holidays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when heading to the islands and from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for return trips to the city,” the city said in a statement.

Two of the city’s five ferries are not operating and are not expected to be back in service for at least a couple of weeks.

The affected watercraft are the Thomas Rennie and the Trillium which have a combined capacity of just over 1,700 passengers.

City officials suggest using water taxis instead or choosing another day to visit.