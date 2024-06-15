An Ontario company lost its licence to build homes. It’s allegedly doing so anyways

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto new home builder which lost its licence to construct homes is the subject of a new investigation by Ontario regulators, after allegations the company has been building homes without permission.

Albion Building Consultant Inc., also known as Albion Builders, or simply Albion, had its licence to build and sell homes in Ontario revoked in February 2023.

Over the winter, the Home Construction and Regulatory Authority (HRCA) executed a search warrant at the company’s offices and seized thousands of company documents.

“We had reason to believe that they continued to build homes illegally — perhaps 50 homes or more,” said Wendy Moir, executive director of the HCRA.

Albion is run by Zamal Hossain and his wife, Farida Haque. In 2022, the company was convicted of failing to enrol new homes in the warranty program with Tarion, as required by law.

Albion was fined $15,000 for each of 11 counts and ordered to pay a fine of $206,250, which included a victim-fine surcharge.

In a press release at the time, the HRCA characterized Albion as having a “history of non-compliance with provincial rules and laws.”

Hossain was individually convicted of acting as an officer in a company that failed to enrol new homes. Haque was individually convicted of acting as a vendor of a new home without being licenced.

But soon after Albion’s licence was revoked, the HRCA began receiving complaints that Albion was building homes anyway.

“They’re actively building right here,” said a Scarborough resident named Paul, who asked that his last name be withheld for safety reasons.

He showed a Global News crew three homes he says were built by Albion in his neighbourhood; one completed in the last few months, and two others still under construction.

A reporter and camera operator watched a truck with the Albion name and a new home warranty sticker as it pumped concrete into the foundation for a new house.

‘It’s clear they are not complying with what the judgment was,” said Paul, who says he is familiar with various Albion projects in his neighbourhood.

A year ago, when Global News reported on Albion’s regulatory issues, Hossain acknowledged that he’d been held responsible for his actions.

“I broke the law, obviously,” Hossain said during a television interview.

However, when a news crew arrived at the Allbion offices on Danforth Avenue seeking comment, Hossain refused to answer any questions.

A large sign on the outside of the building still reads “Albion Building Consultant” and displays photos of Hossain and Haque and their telephone numbers.

“Just close the door,” Hossain instructed Haque, as the crew stood outside the office.

“We’re not doing any interview, sir,” he said.

To date, the HRCA has not laid any additional charges against Albion, Hossain, or Haque.

“We expect to make decisions about next steps soon,” said Moir, whose agency is now reviewing files it seized from Albion’s offices during the February raid.