OPP arrest teenager with G1 licence allegedly driving 240 km/h on Highway 401

Police say a 16-year-old with the most junior kind of licence was caught driving 140 kilometres per hour above the speed limit on a highway in Mississauga.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a post on social media early Saturday that a 16-year-old was arrested and charged after being clocked going 240 km/h on a section of Highway 401 near Winston Churchill Boulevard.

The teenager was charged with dangerous operation, failing to comply with a release order and other Highway Traffic Act offences, according to the online post.

OPP said the young driver was held for bail.