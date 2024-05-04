Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP arrest teenager with G1 licence allegedly driving 240 km/h on Highway 401

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 4, 2024 12:58 pm
1 min read
Police say a teenager was driving at 240 km / h on Highway 401. View image in full screen
Police say a teenager was driving at 240 km / h on Highway 401. OPP / X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a 16-year-old with the most junior kind of licence was caught driving 140 kilometres per hour above the speed limit on a highway in Mississauga.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a post on social media early Saturday that a 16-year-old was arrested and charged after being clocked going 240 km/h on a section of Highway 401 near Winston Churchill Boulevard.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The teenager was charged with dangerous operation, failing to comply with a release order and other Highway Traffic Act offences, according to the online post.

OPP said the young driver was held for bail.

Click to play video: 'Driver stopped for stunt driving near Toronto in dad’s car'
Driver stopped for stunt driving near Toronto in dad’s car
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices