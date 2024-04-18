7 face charges after New Brunswick cannabis dispensary raids

Send this page to someone via email

Seven people have been arrested after three cannabis dispensary busts across New Brunswick earlier this month.

In a release, the Department of Justice and Public Safety said officers executed a search warrant at Cloud Nine Vape in Saint John on April 5.

Officers say they seized 1.4 kilograms of dried cannabis, 84.8 grams of hashish, 212 pre-rolled joints, 25 packs of shatter, 15 distillate cartridges, 21 THC vape pens, 26 packs of gummies, 73 flavoured nicotine vapes and $1,051 in cash.

“A 35-year-old Saint John man, a 22-year-old Saint John man and a 25-year-old woman from Saint John were arrested and face charges under the federal Cannabis Act,” the release said.

“All three were released from custody and will appear in court a later date.”

Officers also executed a search warrant at Queen E-Smoke and Vape Outlet in Riverview on April 5.

They say they seized 1.83 kilograms of dried cannabis, 97 packages of edibles, 16 grams of hashsish, 176 pre-rolled cannabis joints, 24 grams of shatter, 49 flavoured nicotine vapes, and $2,132 in cash.

A 57-year-old Moncton man, a 42-year-old Moncton woman and a 23-year-old Shediac man were arrested, and are also facing charges under the federal Cannabis Act. They have court appearances scheduled for June.

Also on April 4, officers executed a search warrant at another Queen-E Smoke and Vape Outlet in Moncton.

They say they seized 1.25 kilograms of dried cannabis, 184 packages of edibles, 11 grams of hashish, 295 pre-rolled joints, five grams of shatter, 40 flavoured nicotine vapes, and $3,116 in cash.

A 55-year-old woman from Maple Hills was arrested and faces a charge under the federal Cannabis Act. She is scheduled to appear in court in June.

The release noted that there are also penalties for those who purchase and possess illegal cannabis — “not just for those who sell and distribute it.”

“Cannabis NB and approved private retail partners are the only legal retailers of cannabis products in New Brunswick,” it said.