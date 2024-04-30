Man arrested after alleged assault, forcible confinement at N.B. encampment

See more sharing options

Police in Saint John, N.B., have arrested a 37-year-old man following an alleged aggravated assault and forcible confinement at a local encampment.

In a release, Saint John Police said a 42-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and held captive for two days at an encampment in the 100 block area of Broadview Avenue.

Emergency crews found the man inside the encampment Friday, and he was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was arrested and remanded to jail until May 28.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.