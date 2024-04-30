Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Emergency alert issued over ‘dangerous man’ with firearm in Dartmouth

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 9:39 am
1 min read
An emergency alert has been issued over a 'dangerous man armed with a firearm' in the Gaston Road area of Dartmouth Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
An emergency alert has been issued over a 'dangerous man armed with a firearm' in the Gaston Road area of Dartmouth Tuesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An emergency alert has been issued over a “dangerous man armed with a firearm” in the Gaston Road area of Dartmouth Tuesday morning.

The alert, issued shortly before 10:30 a.m., described the suspect as a white man in his late 40s, around six feet tall and 170 pounds, with an average build.

It said he is bald, has tattoos on both arms, and is wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt and work boots.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a report of a man with a firearm who was threatening people known to him in the Gaston Road area around 9:20 a.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It said the man fled the area on foot before police arrived.

“Gaston Road is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. There is a significant police presence in the area, including K9 units,” it said.

“Police are asking the public to stay away from the area, shelter in place if you are in the area, and call 911 if you need help or have any information.”

More to come.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices