Emergency alert issued over ‘dangerous man’ with firearm in Dartmouth

An emergency alert has been issued over a “dangerous man armed with a firearm” in the Gaston Road area of Dartmouth Tuesday morning.

The alert, issued shortly before 10:30 a.m., described the suspect as a white man in his late 40s, around six feet tall and 170 pounds, with an average build.

It said he is bald, has tattoos on both arms, and is wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt and work boots.

Emergency Safety Message Police are currently on scene of a threats call in the Gaston Road area of Dartmouth. At approximately 9:20 a.m. Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a man, with a firearm, who was threatening people who are known to him. The man fled the… pic.twitter.com/f8OvSOcKIw — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) April 30, 2024

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a report of a man with a firearm who was threatening people known to him in the Gaston Road area around 9:20 a.m.

It said the man fled the area on foot before police arrived.

“Gaston Road is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. There is a significant police presence in the area, including K9 units,” it said.

“Police are asking the public to stay away from the area, shelter in place if you are in the area, and call 911 if you need help or have any information.”

More to come.